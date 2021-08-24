M’burg library offers Hoopla, other apps

Did you know that you can use the library anywhere, anytime? Mechanicsburg Public Library offers many digital resources that are available 24/7.

One resource is called the Ohio Digital Library, which you can access at www.ohiodigitallibrary.com or through the Libby app. The Ohio Digital Library includes access to audiobooks, eBooks, digital magazines and streaming video. You can check out up to 10 items and place up to 15 holds at a time. Some popular items may have a waiting period.

Another resource that just launched this summer is Hoopla. You can access Hoopla at www.hoopladigital.com or through the Hoopla Digital app. Hoopla includes access to audiobooks; eBooks; comics and streaming music, television and movies. Hoopla has no waiting period, but there is a limit of 10 checkouts per month. In some months, such as the month of August, there are also Bonus Borrows that do not count toward your monthly limit.

Are you not sure which book to read next? NoveList is a great resource for finding book recommendations. Log in with your library card number at www.ohioweblibrary.org/db/NovelistPlus and get started. You can browse by genre, themes and award winners. You can also call or stop by the library and a friendly staff member will help you find a great book. If the book you are looking for is not available, we can request a copy from another library.

Visit Mechanicsburg Public Library online at www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us or through the SEO Libraries app. You can also keep up with what is happening at MPL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Rebecca Wilden https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_0.jpg Rebecca Wilden

By Rebecca Wilden Librarian Mechanicsburg Public Library

Information from Mechanicsburg Public Library

