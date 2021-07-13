M’burg library offers more than ‘just books’

Did you know that you can borrow more than just books and DVDs at the library?

Mechanicsburg Public Library offers several nontraditional items including Garmin GPSes, magnifiers, Kill-A-Watt electricity usage monitors, map and engineer compasses, mobile speakers and headphones. The library also offers many themed learning kits for children, including trees, space, geology, farm, dinosaurs, sports, alphabet, shapes, time, colors and more.

The kit contents vary but may include activity cards, CDs, puzzles, and manipulatives for fine motor development. The library also loans devices that are an all-in-one audiobook called a Playaway. These are lightweight and run on a battery, so they are perfect for runners and walkers to listen to while exercising. Playaways are also useful in a car that does not have a CD player and for people who do not own a smartphone or other device. There are a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles, including children’s and teen titles. Mobile WiFi hotspots are the newest item offered by the library.

These devices connect a laptop, smartphone, or tablet to WiFi anywhere with a Verizon signal. They are perfect for those who need access to the Internet to apply for jobs, do online schoolwork, access health information, or even take on vacation! Hotspots may be checked out for two weeks (14 days) by patrons age 18 and older.

If you are interested in borrowing any of these “unusual” items, please visit the library or call 937-834-2004 to reserve an item.

Visit Mechanicsburg Public Library online at www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us or through the SEO Libraries app. You can also keep up with what is happening at MPL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Rebecca Wilden https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_0.jpg Rebecca Wilden

By Rebecca Wilden Librarian Mechanicsburg Public Library

Information from Mechanicsburg Public Library

