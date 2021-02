Dark chocolate is a healthy treat

QUESTION: Can chocolate be healthy?

ANSWER: Make sure you choose a dark chocolate, with which you can both enjoy and gain some heart-healthy advantages.

In moderation, dark chocolate is believed to provide multiple health benefits. This is because of its high levels of flavonoids, which are antioxidants that protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can alter and weaken cells, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Research has found that flavanols, which are the main type of flavonoid found in cocoa and chocolate, have potential influences on vascular health, including lowering blood pressure, improving blood flow to the brain and heart, and making blood platelets less sticky and less likely to clot, the Cleveland Clinic says.

Milk chocolate, on the other hand, doesn’t provide the same health benefits. Generally speaking, dark chocolate has more cocoa than milk chocolate. Dark chocolate also has fewer unhealthy sugars and saturated fats than milk chocolate. Researchers at Harvard University Medical School suggest choosing chocolate that has at least 70% cocoa or more.

Red wine is also rich in flavonoids., however, it needs to be consumed in moderation, which generally, for men, means no more than two drinks per day, and no more than one drink per day for women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other healthy CDC tips

-Limit your sodium intake. Spice up dinner with seasonings such as fresh or dried herbs and spices, and avoid prepackaged mixes that may contain a lot of salt.

-Opt for healthy substitutions for saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol in your baked treats. For example, swap the butter for olive or canola oil instead.

-Choose to bake, broil, or grill your food rather than fry it.

-When able, use fresh ingredients instead of prepared ones. For example, choose fresh lemons over lemon juice concentrate or fresh garlic cloves instead of garlic powder.

February is American Heart Month. Show yourself some love by getting active and eating healthier, maintaining a healthy weight, and controlling your cholesterol and blood pressure. And if you smoke, try quitting.

Dark chocolate is healthier than milk chocolate because it has more cocoa, less sugar and less fat. Submitted photo

Chow Line Tracy Turner

Chow Line is a service of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and its outreach and research arms, Ohio State University Extension and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center. Send questions to Chow Line author Tracy Turner, 364 W. Lane Ave., Suite B120, Columbus, OH 43201, or turner.490@osu.edu.

