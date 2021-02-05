Extension hosts series aimed at female landowners

Land is an expensive and important investment that is often handed down through generations. As such, it should be cared for and maintained to remain profitable for future generations.

Almost half of landowners in Ohio are women. OSU Extension in Champaign and Miami Counties are offering a series designed to help female landowners understand critical conservation and farm management issues related to owning land. It will provide participants with the knowledge, skills and confidence to talk with tenants about farming and conservation practices used on their land. The farm management portion will provide an understanding of passing land on to the next generation and help establish fair rental rates by looking at current farm budgets.

The series runs every Friday, February 26 through March 26, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and will be a blend of in-person and virtual sessions. It is $50 for the series.

If you are only able to attend a couple of session, it is $10 per session, but there is a lot of value in getting to know other participants in the series and talking with them each week.

Registration can be found at go.osu.edu/legacy2021. For more information, please contact Amanda Douridas at Douridas.9@osu.edu or 937-772-6012. Registration deadline is February 24. The detailed agenda can be found at https://miami.osu.edu/events/lady-landowners-leaving-legacy.

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for The Ohio State University Extension.

