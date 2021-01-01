Graham students to return fully to classrooms

ST. PARIS — Graham Local Schools will return to in person learning on January 4. During the month of December the district made the switch to Hybrid model of learning with students attending in person 2 days per week.

While this method has been better than being completely remote, there have been challenges. For teachers, their planning has significantly increased to be able to accommodate learning that is happening both at home and at school. For students, there is a sense of disjointed learning moving back and forth from the two learning styles. On the flip side, the hybrid model has allowed us to move students around due to staff being out of school. The smaller numbers of students have also benefited from a more personalized learning opportunity.

We are extremely excited to be able to move back to in person learning. We know that this provides the best, most consistent opportunity for learning. Our teachers and staff miss seeing all of our students each day. In speaking with some of our students, they miss the opportunities to see their peers and teachers. A great learning environment exists when these relationships are developed within the classroom.

We will continue to work to meet the guidelines of social distancing, mask wearing, and washing hands frequently. Our staff has done an outstanding job of cleaning and sanitizing every day — multiple times per day. We encourage our students, parents and community to continue to follow these guidelines so that we have the chance of remaining in person learning for the rest of the year. As we have learned, if a child is not feeling well, it is best to have them stay home to be safe and reduce the risk of spreading any possible illnesses. We are in that time for colds and flu, so please continue to monitor children prior to sending them to school.

As I have said all year, together we can and will navigate through this pandemic. We are Falcons, and we are here to help and support each other.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/01/web1_BradSilvus.jpg

Parents asked to monitor children for illness

By Brad Silvus

Brad Silvus is superintendent of Graham Local Schools.

Brad Silvus is superintendent of Graham Local Schools.