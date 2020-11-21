DAR invites public to thank veterans

Our celebration (Wreaths Across America) is “full steam ahead” for the Dec. 19 at noon. There is still time to order wreaths, and we do not want anyone to miss the opportunity to thank the veterans who gave their lives for us; or the living servicemen and women who continue to keep us safe. Our goal is to preserve our history and heritage while providing lessons of character to help teach the next generation. Feel free to order a wreath for a veteran who has no family to honor him or her.

Pick up an order form at the Champaign County Library, the Chamber of Commerce, the Senior Center, the Presbyterian Church, or call Pat Detwiler (of Urbana Chapter DAR) at 937-465-4446 or 937-597-4446.

We welcome your participation and invite you to attend the service and place wreaths with our other volunteers. Cutoff date for ordering is November 30. Price is only $15 and is made of fresh balsam and sports a red velvet bow. Don’t miss out!

Participants of the Wreaths Across America project place wreaths on gravesites of military veterans. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_Wreaths.jpg Participants of the Wreaths Across America project place wreaths on gravesites of military veterans. Submitted photo

By Patricia Detwiler

Patricia Detwiler is a member of Urbana Chapter DAR.

Patricia Detwiler is a member of Urbana Chapter DAR.