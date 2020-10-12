About history: CCPA hosts cemetery tour

Did you know that Oak Dale Cemetery is home to a veteran who was shot down and held as a prisoner of war during World War II?

Or that an Oak Dale Cemetery resident worked alongside famous author Mark Twain?

Discover the answers to these questions – and learn a whole lot more – during a walking tour of Urbana’s Oak Dale Cemetery Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, 2020!

Led by historian John Bry, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Historic Preservation from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master’s of Science in Historic Preservation from Ball State University, tourgoers will weave through one of the oldest areas of Oak Dale Cemetery (circa 1855) to hear about history, locations, and significant people who have touched Urbana and Champaign County.

There will be four walking tours each evening beginning at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., each tour will be limited to approximately 40 minutes each. The walking tour is not handicap accessible and will require participants to wear comfortable shoes in order to walk carefully in grass and on asphalt. No pets are allowed to attend this event, and the tour will be well-lit but tour goers are encouraged to bring flashlights.

Due to concerns regarding the Coronavirus, masks are required for tour-goers when social distancing is not possible, and tours are limited to 45 people. To secure yourself a spot, please go online at https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/events.html to purchase tickets directly from the CCPA, or stop by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce located at 127 West Court St., in Urbana (business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. M-F). Tickets are $10 per adult; $5 per youth (6-12 yrs. old); children under 6 are free. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA or would like to donate in kind, please visit this website to learn more: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

By Emily Huffman

Emily Huffman is a trustee of the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

