Garden classes offered virtually

Beginning Sept. 8, Champaign County, in partnership with Miami County, will offer Master Gardener Volunteer virtual training to the residents of Champaign, Miami and surrounding counties. The Master Gardener Volunteer Program provides broad instruction in horticulture for enthusiasts of any skill level or interest who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local OSU Extension county office. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge, but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must!

In addition to the training, a Master Gardener certification will be awarded after the completion of 50 volunteer hours at OSUE-sponsored projects or approved activities of their choice. Recent events include: Elementary butterfly larvae program, Make-it Take-its, and researching and responding to horticulture questions from the public, teaching gardening techniques to adults or children and other special projects. There are many opportunities to obtain hours either with a “hands-in-the-dirt” group project or as a “behind-the-scenes” individual contributor supporting non-physical activities. To maintain annual certification, Master Gardener Volunteers are asked to provide at least twenty hours of service and complete at least ten hours of continuing education annually.

Training will be held online every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. beginning Sept. 8-Nov. 12. The cost of the course is $150 and applications are due Aug. 28 ($150 due with application). Applications after the deadline are $50 extra.

You may request an application by contacting the OSU Extension Office in Miami County at 937-440-3945 or by downloading one online at go.osu.edu/miamimgv2020. We are monitoring the current pandemic situation and will adjust as needed. We may offer an in-person option if allowable by the class date. Additionally, we hope to include some in-person educational field trips utilizing social distancing and following all CDC guidelines. Accommodations will be made for those that do not wish to take part. Contact bennett.709@osu.edu for up-to-date information on class schedule.

You don’t want to miss out on this great opportunity to increase your horticultural knowledge, develop wonderful new friendships, and share your knowledge with others.

The Champaign County Master Gardeners contribute color to the Champaign County Fair. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_105.jpg The Champaign County Master Gardeners contribute color to the Champaign County Fair. Andrew Grimm | Andrew Grimm photography

By Amanda Bennett

Amanda Bennett is the Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator for Ohio State University Extension in Miami County.

