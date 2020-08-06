Chamber: Support small and local businesses

Local and small businesses are integral to the fabric and character of our communities in Champaign County. The small businesses here are not immune to the detrimental effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy. As they navigate how to grow and in many instances save their businesses from closing the doors forever, the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging YOU to support them.

A cancelled wedding is not just devastating for the happy couple eager to say “I do”. It also means lost revenue to an event venue, caterer, photographer, florist, and printer. A canceled fair or festival does not just represent a loss for summer entertainment. It also represents lost income for charitable organizations, rental companies, food distributors, and cancelled rooms for hotels, B&Bs and Inns.

With this in mind, it is more important now than ever for the residents of Champaign County to make a conscious effort to shop and support local businesses first. Before driving out of town to go shopping or ordering an item online, ask yourself, “Is there a local merchant who sells that item?” Many times the answer is yes, and if you are not sure, the Chamber of Commerce is here to assist by referring members and local businesses.

The people of Champaign County are proud, loyal and hardworking. Living in a close-knit community has many benefits. Everyone is your neighbor here. Let’s rally to support our small businesses and their employees. Let’s help our neighbors.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce stands ready to assist its members and the community. The Chamber office is open Monday-Friday 8 AM – 4 PM and is reachable by phone, 937-653-5764. Furthermore, a membership and community guide is available at champaignohio.com.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, with the financial assistance of a private donor, had a banner installed at the intersection of East state Route 29 and East U.S. Route 36 encouraging residents to support local businesses.

By Sara Neer

Sara Neer is the executive director of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

