Should we be wearing masks?

In a healthcare newsletter the physicians reported that CDC recommends everyone to wear a cloth face mask covering the nose and mouth whenever they are out and about in the community. The recommendation is based on evidence of widespread COVID-19 illness in communities across the country, along with new data about how easily COVID-19 spreads.

The face covering should be worn in addition to, not instead of, social distancing. A cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer, but will very likely prevent the spread of the virus from the wearer to others. This is especially important since we have learned that there are a number of people who can have the virus (and pass it along to others) without having symptoms, and that people can spread the virus for a couple of days before they develop symptoms. This is something that we can all do to protect our communities. (eDocAmericaHealthTip)

Is take-out food safe?

The doctor’s answer: “Currently, there is no evidence to support transmission of the coronavirus through food. The mode of spread is from person to person through respiratory droplets. Before preparing food, it is always important to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds for general food safety, which also applies to COVID-19.”

If ordering food out or when receiving any type of packages or containers through the mail or delivery, it may be possible to get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touching the mouth, nose or eyes. To protect yourself when ordering take-out food, designate one person to handle the packaging, and carefully transfer the food contents to your own dishes. Throw the packaging away in outdoor trash, then immediately wash your hands well with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Homemade hand sanitizer necessary?

The CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to decrease the spread of respiratory diseases. Hand sanitizer is recommended only if soap and water is not available.

CDC does not recommend the use of homemade hand sanitizer products because of concerns over the correct use of ingredients. Vodka, for instance, has been touted by some as a substitute for rubbing alcohol for homemade hand sanitizer, but vodka is not an adequate substitute for rubbing alcohol. Some people have also recommended using essential oils, which do not work to kill germs. In addition, hand sanitizer must be made under sterile conditions, which most of us don’t have at home.

Since we should all be staying home as much as possible, soap and water should be available.

By Carol Marak Aging Matters

Carol Marak is an aging advocate, Seniorcare.com. She earned a Certificate in the Fundamentals of Gerontology from UC Davis, School of Gerontology.

