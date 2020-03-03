UU hosts Nonviolent Communication Class

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host a free 6-week Nonviolent Communication Class beginning Monday, March 16. Classes are open to all UU students, faculty, staff, alumni, high school students and community members. The classes will be held on Mondays, March 16-April 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Moore Conference Room on the lower level of the UU Student Center.

This is the sixth offering of this class sponsored by the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund and taught by NVC trainer Diane Diller. The funds raised during the Alicia Titus Memorial Run for Peace and contributions made throughout the year allows us to continue Alicia’s legacy of peace and justice by providing programs and events for the university and community that promote and support a culture of peace. Alicia longed for a world in which people would learn to get along with one another. One of the first places we believe we must start is through educating ourselves and our young children on how to communicate with one another in a nonviolent and compassionate way.

Diane Diller has a B.A. in Sociology and has been learning and practicing NVC since 2004 and teaching since 2009. She finds great joy in helping people recognize their common humanity, grow in compassion for themselves and others, and build practical skills for resolving conflicts peacefully, even happily! She believes it is critical for the well being of all life that we are able to have difficult conversations despite our differences, build trust and understanding between us, and collaborate in finding solutions to the challenges we face that work for everyone.

Diane is a certified Nonviolent Communication © /NVC trainer and Dialogue Facilitator.

She offers classes, workshops, practice groups, and individual sessions throughout the Miami Valley.

NVC fosters cooperation and collaboration in relationships at home, at work, and in the community. It is a transformative approach to living developed by Marshall B. Rosenberg and supported internationally by The Center for Nonviolent Communication, www.cnvc.org.

Collectively we are concerned about our children, our community and the environment in which they live, and how we relate to one another. We believe that NVC is a tool that can help reach our children at home, in the classroom and on the street. When we show up in a respectful compassionate way it gives people a sense of being understood and heard which allows for open dialogue and healing.

We encourage everyone connected to our youth to consider signing up for this free 6-week Nonviolent Communication Series. It is an investment in the future of our young children and the quality of life in which they live. Please join us for this transforming and life changing series, and “Be the change you want to see in this world!”

To register please call Diane Diller @ 937-824-0421 or email dianediller@gmail.com ( www.communicatewithcompassion.com).

By Bev Titus

Bev Titus is a founder of the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund.

