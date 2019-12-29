Stay healthy in 2020

It’s difficult to believe that a new year is almost here, again. It didn’t give us much warning, did it? Many of us may look forward to a fresh start. With every new year, some of us may ask, “Is there anything I can do to help to make my new year healthy and happy?”

You may be on the right track now, but feel you’d like to take it up a notch to make it your best. If you’re doing your best right now but feel something is missing, check out the following tips that can make a big difference in your life, even though they are small.

Pay attention to attitude

If you maintain a positive attitude, studies confirm that happy people get sick less often.

Stress and feelings of “down in the dumps” lead to illness but in the large part, good attitudes protect us from from major chronic diseases like heart trouble, diabetes, and potentially cancer as well. The bottom line, put your energy into staying healthy.

Tips to stay healthier

Laugh more often – research shows that it can lower stress hormones and increase immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies. The results offer an improved resistance to fight illnesses. Laughing triggers endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good chemicals which promotes an overall sense of well-being.

Eat right – consume more veggies and fruits and fill your lessen your plate with foods rich in fiber. They will reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

Visit the doctor and the dentist regularly — the dentist visits will ensure your mouth is as healthy as possible, while regular exams with your doctor helps identify risk factors and problems before they become serious.

Get plenty of sleep – a restful slumber makes you feel better, but its importance goes way beyond boosting the mood. Adequate sleep is part of a healthy lifestyle, and can benefit your heart, weight, mind, and more.

Go outside and get some sun – sunlight equips the body with vitamin D3 that can last throughout the winter, it boosts the production of vitamin D, which leads to higher serotonin levels.

Don’t over indulge – studies show that a reduction in calorie intake could be associated with longevity.

Read more – it’s good for the brain. Plus, studies show that reading keeps you mentally stimulated and slow the progress or even prevent Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Stay connected with good friends – friendships increase your sense of belonging and purpose, boosts happiness, and reduces stress.

Drink more water – it helps keep the body hydrated, which is essential to every cell. They need water to function properly.

Get exercise – regular fitness decreases the risk of strokes and heart disease. A stronger heart equals better circulation.

The tips should be easy to follow through. Make them a habit and you’ll obtain a higher quality of life. Have a wonderful 2020! See you next year.

By Carol Marak Aging Matters

Carol Marak is an aging advocate and editor at Seniorcare.com. She holds a Certificate in Fundamentals of Gerontology from UC Davis, School of Gerontology.

