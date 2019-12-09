Christmas in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG – Our Towne Mechanicsburg is excited to announce details for this year’s Christmas in the Village, held as always on the second Saturday in December – Dec. 14, 2019, this year.

The 2019 festival is expanding, but still returns all your traditional favorite events, with activities throughout the day beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown Mechanicsburg.

The day begins with a pancake and sausage breakfast. Then, many businesses in town will be offering specials and giveaways, while local groups host craft and baking activities. This includes a make-and-take craft activity at the library from 10 a.m. to noon. The Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church will host their Cookie Cutter Christmas from 9am to 4pm. Join the MUMC as well for homemade decorated cookies, Pies, Cakes, Fudge, Peanut Brittle, Breads, and much more! Finally, Mechanicsburg Lodge 113 will hold a Pancake and Sausage breakfast at Village Hall from 9am to 1pm, accepting donations for the benefit of Calie McDaniel. A flyer with all activities and times will be available around town leading up to and on December 14.

The annual craft and vendor fair is expanding this year! This event will return to both the Firehouse and Masonic Temple, including a basket raffle at the Fire House to help fund the summer fireworks display. New for 2019, the craft fair will add a third location, in the commons area at Mechanicsburg High School! For craft vendor spot reservations, volunteer opportunities or other questions, please call Tina at 614-584-2467 or Scott at 937-631-0228.

Attention parents: to further expand this day of holiday celebration and shopping throughout the village, the PTO has moved Secret Santa (aka Penguin Patch) to Dec. 14, setting up shop on the stage at the high school commons. As you enjoy the festival, be sure to stop by the school and allow your elementary students some time to do some secret shopping for the family. Volunteers from the PTO will be on hand to assist the kids.

The tradition of horse-drawn wagon rides through the downtown is back as well, and is also expanding. This year, two wagons will carry passengers through town with stops at the high school, the fire house and Heritage Country Store. The wagons will run from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The 1858 Meeting House (formerly the Historic Second Baptist Church) is hosting an entire day of performances and activities that begin at 10 a.m. and run well into the evening. A review of the schedule shows something for everyone hoping to experience the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Here is the schedule for the 1858 Meeting House:

– 10-11:30 a.m.: Christmas music by area students

– Noon: Reynoldsburg Community Band

– 1 p.m.: Mechanicsburg High School Marching Band

– 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.: A Christmas Moment – Music, Recitations and Skits by the Darby Plains Homeschool Group

This year’s parade will kick off at 2 p.m., and we are actively searching for additional parade participants. The parade will be led by this year’s Grand Marshall, “Chief” the police dog, accompanied by Officer Roberts. If you are interested in participating, or have parade questions, contact Heather at 330-730-0832 or wspoon79@hotmail.com.

We have once again found a way to get Santa Claus to visit the Village during this busy time of year, and he will be available for visits and photos immediately following the parade in the Choir Room at Mechanicsburg High School. Bring your cameras to get that special photo.

Our Towne Mechanicsburg would like to thank local firefighter Andy Poland for donating the Christmas tree this year, and Logan Class, Class Landscaping, Tim Cassady and Tim’s Towing for their work cutting, transporting and installing the tree downtown. And a tremendous thank you to Mayor Greg Kimball for taking charge of decorating and lighting the tree again this year, along with all of the festive décor on our corner lot. Finally, a thank you to Chuck Ziegler for the use of his lot again this year.

There will be plenty of food options, holiday music, wagon rides, cookies and fun through the town and all day long, so dress warm and come celebrate the holidays in Mechanicsburg on December 14!

