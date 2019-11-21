Volunteers continue to help those in need

Champaign County Community Christmas would like to recognize the volunteers who diligently help each year to make Christmas a little better for families in need. In particular, the Champaign Cruisers Car Club generously give monetary donations, toys, hats, scarves and their time to ensure a successful community outreach year after year. The Champaign Cruisers Car Club gather, set up and distribute toys during our annual Distribution Day. Without their help, Christmas would be a little dimmer for some children in Champaign County.

Each year, in addition to gift cards for the family, each child may choose a new toy, hat and scarf as extra gifts for Christmas. New books are also available, courtesy of donations given at Urbana University. It is always wonderful to see the children’s faces when they find out they can choose a new toy for themselves. Anyone in the community can donate toys to Champaign County Community Christmas. If you would like to donate a toy for newborns through age 18, please drop off a new, unwrapped toy to your local church or the Caring Kitchen by Nov. 28.

We will also accept monetary donations through Nov. 28. Every dollar donated to this program is tax deductible and used to help those in need. No one on the committee receives a salary or stipend. We are able to do this because of the many volunteers who donate their time in order to help families have a brighter holiday during Christmas. Donations may be sent to Champaign County Community Christmas, PO Box 294, Urbana, Ohio 43078. We thank you in advance for your donations. We would not able to do what we do without your generosity for those in our community.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/11/web1_xmas1.jpg

By Stephani Islam and Julie Knopp

Stephani Islam and Julie Knopp are members of the Champaign County Community Christmas Committee.

