A health resource may be at your fingertips

I’m a solo senior aging at home and, like many patients, without quick access to a physician. Yes, I could call the doctor’s office and schedule a visit, but as it stands today, appointments take at least a month to get in. Not too good if one is ill.

And if I have a non-emergency question or simply want a second opinion about a health care matter, I always relied on the web for answers. However, the web never served up results that addressed my specific concerns, nor can it answer my question like a live doctor can.

Where do you go when you want clarification about an illness, a diagnosis, or non-emergency health issue? For some on a Medicare Advantage Plan, we may have access to an on-demand doctor visit without leaving the house. The visit takes place using a smartphone, tablet, or computer 24 hours a day. The only problem, it costs $30 out of pocket per visit on my health plan.

I was excited when I first heard about the on-demand visit health care option. But then a friend told me about another one that I could use quickly and easily, and more affordably. It’s called the Family Caregiver Benefit Plan. No, you don’t have to be a family caregiver to sign up for it. Anyone can. It’s $5.00 a month is you sign up for the 12 month plan, or $5.99 month to month.

The Family Caregiver Benefit Plan gives me easy access to physicians, dermatologists, psychiatrists, attorneys, dietitians, and more, via email. In the past two months, I’ve used it for a chronic condition, nutritional advice, my eczema flare up, digestion issues, and to set up a simple and living will. It’s unlimited on how many times a subscriber can use it. I’ve found it extremely useful for the many questions that come to mind with my health and well-being. The advice is thorough, very knowledgeable, caring and prompt. I get an answer within 3 hours. See the full list of medical professionals by visiting https://www.carolmarak.com/family-caregiver-benefit-plan.

If you’re a family caregiver, a parent, an adult child or sibling looking to get medical, health and legal guidance while managing a loved one’s care, then you already know that you need a reliable expert to empower you to do your best job.

Using the benefit plan, I get discounts on medications, durable medical equipment, lab testing, hearing aids, MRI and CT Scans.

Remember I mentioned legal guidance? Yesterday I was given an attorney’s name here in Dallas to have a free simple and living will done. Today, I got a follow up call from customer service asking if the attorney has contacted me. What service!

I just want you to know there’s an easy way to get medical, legal, nutritional, mental, and other professional advice at a low-cost fee. It’s the best affordable peace of mind for me.

By Carol Marak Aging Matters

Carol Marak is an aging advocate and editor at Seniorcare.com. She holds a Certificate in Fundamentals of Gerontology from UC Davis, School of Gerontology.

