Celebrating Constitution Week

Editor’s note: The Urbana DAR submitted information briefs concerning the U.S. Constitution to be published leading up to and during Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23):

“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” These words, written 232 years ago, are the Preamble to our Constitution. This is Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, celebrating the signing of this important document. Read beyond the Preamble to understand the structure of the three branches of our representative government. Study the Amendments and the Bill of Rights. Know your Constitution!

Briefs Submitted by Judith Henson of Urbana Chapter DAR’s Constitution Day Committee.

Briefs Submitted by Judith Henson of Urbana Chapter DAR’s Constitution Day Committee.