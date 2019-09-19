Celebrating Constitution Week

Editor’s note: The Urbana DAR submitted information briefs concerning the U.S. Constitution to be published leading up to and during Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23):

American colonists fought, sacrificed, and died to establish and preserve the freedoms now guaranteed to us by the Constitution of the United States. The right to privacy has come to the public’s attention through various controversial Supreme Court rulings. Privacy is not specifically mentioned in the Constitution, but over the years the Supreme Court has made decisions that have established that the right to privacy is a basic human right and as such is protected by virtue of the 9th Amendment. Study the Constitution, know your rights, and know what it says and does not say.

Briefs submitted by Judith Henson of Urbana Chapter DAR’s Constitution Day Committee.

