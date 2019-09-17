Celebrating Constitution Week

Editor’s note: Urbana Chapter DAR invites all to the 4 p.m. Sept. 17, Constitution Week Program and Bell-Ringing Ceremony at Freedom Grove, located near the southwest corner of South U.S. Route 68 and state Route 55. Bells are welcome. The DAR submitted information briefs concerning the U.S. Constitution to be published leading up to and during Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23):

Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States. Did you now that the only place in the Constitution that “Lord” or any reference to God is where the date is written: Seventeenth Day of September in the Year of our Lord one thousand seven hundred and eighty seven”? Did you know that “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal” and “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” are not in the Constitution, but both are in the Declaration of Independence? And lastly, this quote, “Of the people, by the people, for the people” is neither in the Constitution nor the Declaration, but comes from the Gettysburg Address. Study our Constitution!

Briefs submitted by Judith Henson of Urbana Chapter DAR’s Constitution Day Committee.

