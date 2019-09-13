Celebrating Constitution Week

Editor’s note: Urbana Chapter DAR invites all to the 4 p.m. Sept. 17, Constitution Week Program and Bell-Ringing Ceremony at Freedom Grove, located near the southwest corner of South U.S. Route 68 and state Route 55. Bells are welcome. The DAR submitted information briefs concerning the U.S. Constitution to be published leading up to and during Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23):

Next week, Sept. 17-23, is Constitution Week, the 232nd anniversary of the signing of this great document. Did you know that nowhere in the Constitution does it say “It’s a free country”? Amendment 1 of the Constitution does NOT include the words “freedom of expression” but over time it has been ruled to include limits to the freedom of speech/press/assembly for defamation, perjury, contempt of court, hate speech, size of public demonstrations, trade secrets, noise pollution, classified information and treason. Study the Constitution, know your rights, and know what it says and does not say.

Briefs submitted by Judith Henson of Urbana Chapter DAR’s Constitution Day Committee.

