Organization key to successful move

Moving is a chore and more but more for those living in the same home for decades where memories were made. It is all beautiful, but all the artwork, furniture, and even memories require planning and forethought when downsizing. No matter the size, I always recommend that clients consider utilizing an Estate Sale company. They help reduce your belongings in a single day and add to your funds.

With planning and a schedule, it’s possible to simplify.

Move Schedule

Three months before:

—Make a list of repairs and hire contractors to make repairs.

—Create an album with photographs as a keepsake.

—Save on moving expenses; start using up supplies and packaged foods.

—Filter through the attic, basement and storage shed.

—Organize legal and financial documents.

Two months before:

—Take inventory of each room and decide what you will keep and sell. Let family identify and keep the items you donate.

—Make a list of charitable organizations.

—Hire an Estate Sale company and schedule appraisals and estimates.

—Obtain referrals for attorney, bank branch, veterinarian, where you plan to move.

—Consult accountant or IRS to establish what moving expenses are tax-deductible.

One and a half months before:

—Draw a floor plan of a new home with measurements for the furniture you will keep.

—Schedule estate sale and donation pick-up.

—Hire a moving company and get estimates for packing, moving, etc.

—Transfer medical, prescription, insurance including disability and long-term care, and Social Security benefits.

—Order banking checks with the new address.

One month before:

—Contact insurance company to get new insurance.

—Set utilities to schedule connection and disconnection.

—Complete and submit a change of address form.

—Send a change of address to friends, magazine subscriptions, creditors, utilities, and other service providers.

Three weeks before:

—Get dental and medical referrals.

—Obtain safe deposit box.

—Schedule maintenance of car.

Two weeks before:

—Return borrowed or rented items, library books, DVD/videos and collect those you loaned out.

—Pick up dry cleaning, lay-away, etc.

One week before:

—Contact mover to confirm details.

—Drain water hose and fuel from outdoor equipment.

—Obtain directions to a new residence and provide to moving company.

—Pack current local phone book.

—Organize medications and important papers including phone numbers.

—Pack shampoo, soap, shaving cream, lotion, bed, bath linens, cookware, dishes, glasses, mugs, utensils, kitchen staples and detergent.

—Label all items that are not transported by the moving company

—Clean oven and microwave

—Set aside clothing you will need for the first couple of weeks in your new home.

Day before:

—Defrost and clean refrigerator.

—Confirm utilities.

—Keep the ice chest cooler on hand. Pack healthy snacks.

—Pack medication, clothing and toiletries.

—Keep glasses, keys, wallet, directions, cell phone, etc. available.

By David Mordehi Aging Matters

Guest columnist David Mordehi is a part of Advise & Protect Senior Care Consultants.

