Village’s Summer Celebration is July 13

MECHANICSBURG – Our Towne Mechanicsburg volunteers are busy finalizing details for this year’s Summer Celebration and fireworks display, scheduled for July 13 (always the second Saturday of July). All of the details you need to plan for this year’s festival are below:

Festivities begin downtown, with local vendors and businesses open and ready to serve you, in advance of a parade through town at 2 p.m., leading directly to Goshen Park. Once at the park, you will find fun, food and music for all ages. New and familiar food and craft vendors will be on hand. A DJ and live band will fill the park with music throughout the afternoon and evening. Vintage baseball returns to the park, and summer activities for kids and adults await. And, the night culminates in our traditional local fireworks display at the park. Entry to all activities on July 13 is free, and primary parking for this year’s event will be in the school parking lots and the lower park.

Our Towne is still accepting entries for the parade through town. Those interested need to email Heather at wspoon79@hotmail.com or 330-730-0832. Our local celebrity, Isaac Bryant, will be honored as the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade, and will also sing the National Anthem just before the fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

For the sixth year, a team of local Indian all-stars will take on the 1860’s-era Ohio Village Muffins vintage baseball team on Diamond 1 at Goshen Park at 3 p.m. For those who want to experience playing baseball the way it once was, there are still spots available on the Indians’ team. Please email Michael at CaseyM@selectsires.com if you are interested in playing.

Events at the park will include a Corn Hole tournament at 4 p.m. for a $20 entry fee (payouts for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place), with sign ups at Goshen Park at the Our Towne booth, and two children’s sand digs scheduled for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thanks as always to Mechanicsburg Sand & Gravel and the American Legion for donations that make this event possible. Mechanicsburg Baptist Church’s KidzJam will be hosting kid’s games at the park from 4 to 8 p.m. In addition to DJ Drew Goings keeping the music going throughout the afternoon and evening, Our Towne is excited to announce the return of local 70’s and 80’s classic rock cover band Evolution, performing from 6-9:30 p.m. Evolution is sponsored by Judi Wilson, HER Realtors.

Vendors interested in participating in this year’s Summer Celebration need to call or text Tina at 614-584-2467, as spots are filling up fast.

This event can only happen with broad annual financial support from the local residential and business community. Thank you to all residents that have donated through the buckets around town or will do so at the festival. And Our Towne is pleased to thank the many organizations and businesses that have stepped up this year to support this event financially, including the Masonic Lodge #113, American Legion Post 238, Sons of American Legion, ATP Corporation, Fraternal Order of Eagles #3974, Mechanicsburg Sand & Gravel, C&C Golf Cart Sales, Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, American Thunder Motor Club, Tim’s Towing, Winner’s One Stop, Vernon Funeral Home, and Judi Wilson HER Realtors.

Of course, nothing happens without a great core team of volunteers, but we need more. There is still an urgent need for volunteers on the day of the event, for just 30 minutes up to 2 hours. If interested in helping to make Summer Celebration a success, please contact Scott at ScottSalee@hotmail.com or 937-631-0228.

For additional information, find Our Towne Mechanicsburg on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/otmsummercelebration/

By Dan Eck

Info from Our Towne Mechanicsburg.

