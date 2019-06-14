Mercy Health offers 3D breast imaging technology

There are plenty of reasons women put off having their mammograms. Life moves fast and you have priorities other than yourself. However, the truth is that you can’t take care of everything and everyone you put ahead of you if you don’t take care of yourself first.

Champaign County has the third highest breast cancer mortality rate in Ohio, making accessible mammography screening options more important than ever. This is why Mercy Health has options for you to get a mammogram. Twice a week, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital offers mammogram appointments, and every month the mobile mammography van travels to locations near you, giving you choices to make getting your screening as convenient as possible.

Mercy Health’s mammography program offers state-of-the-art Genius™ 3D Mammography™, also known as digital breast tomosynthesis, an advanced technology that Mercy Health was the first to offer in the region.

If you’ve had a 2D mammogram before, you’ll find that the procedure for a 3D mammogram is very similar. In both cases the breast is compressed between two plates as the machine takes images from the top and side of the breast. The 3D machine takes the images as the machine performs an arc over the breast, providing the physician with images of the breast that can be viewed in “slices” that minimize tissue overlap which can hide cancer. Think of the resulting images as a loaf of bread. A radiologist can look at each slice for areas of concern, detecting more invasive cancer compared to 2D mammography and leading to 40 percent fewer false-positives or call backs for additional imaging.

All women benefit from 3D mammography. Women with dense breast tissue (breasts that have more glandular and connective tissue and not much fatty tissue) may see more benefit.

To schedule a mammogram at Urbana Hospital, call our Central Scheduling Department at 937-328-8100. To view future dates and locations of our mobile mammography van, visit www.mercy.com/Springfieldmobilemammo.

Are you due for a mammogram?

Women 40 and older should talk to their doctor about when they should schedule a screening.

People under age 40 with a strong family history of breast cancer or additional risk factors should talk to with their doctor about when to start a screening program.

Bang H. Huynh, MD https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_Dr.-Huynh.jpg Bang H. Huynh, MD

Getting screened can save your life

By Bang H. Huynh, M.D.

Dr. Huynh is the Lead Radiologist for Mercy Health – Springfield’s mammography program.

Dr. Huynh is the Lead Radiologist for Mercy Health – Springfield’s mammography program.