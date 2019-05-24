Chamber of Commerce celebrates 100 years

The Board of Directors for the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is announcing that Susie Koennecke, Executive Director, has informed us she will be resigning from her position to relocate to the Cincinnati area with her husband Kirk. Susie has agreed to remain with the Chamber to ensure the transition of the new Executive Director is seamless. Our Chamber staff and Board of Directors will continue to promote our members and offer resources and opportunities to enhance our community during this important process.

The position for the Executive Director will be posted on the job board “Indeed” and in an ad in the newspaper Saturday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 28 listing the qualifications, with a deadline to submit a resume and cover letter by close of business, Thursday, May 30.

This year, the 100th Anniversary of the Chamber of Commerce, is a BIG year! The Annual Dinner is moving from the usual April date to a September date; this will coincide with the original Chamber meeting which was held in September 1919. At the dinner, our team plans to highlight businesses which have celebrated being in business for 100 years or more throughout Champaign County. Our 100th Celebration will take place September 19 at the Airport Museum; look for information about the dinner soon!

The Chamber has several committees that are active in the county. We just completed another successful year with our Leadership Champaign County with some fantastic projects that have already been implemented in the county. We will begin the process of a new class that will begin in September. This is a great opportunity to see all that Champaign County has to offer! Our Food Council Committee has been granted an extension of the $80,000 we received to begin work on our commercial kitchen; watch for updates soon!

“I have been blessed to work with such a dynamic group of Board Members and community leaders in and around Champaign County the past two years. I am so proud of the important improvements we have made as a team. I wish nothing but the best for the people here in Champaign County” stated Susie.

Lastly, if you are not a member of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, we would encourage you to contact us at 937-653-5764 to get information and consider joining. There are many exciting things happening locally that can help us all to build a stronger community. Please stop by the Chamber and visit the new offices located at 127 W Court Street.

Search on for new director

By Tom Coles

Tom Coles is president elect of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

