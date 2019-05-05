Attend Carol Marak’s free Live events on Facebook @Carebuzz. Every Tuesday, 3 p.m. CST, the discussion focuses on proactive living in mid-life. (https://www.facebook.com/Carebuzz/)

I do a lot of research because of my work. And I often wonder, “can I trust what they recommend or say?” And will that really will work for me? Do you question what you read?

Sometimes I feel the need to dig deeper into the research I find and do more investigative work, which takes even more time. However, that’s too time consuming and I’ve found a better way, to depend on reviews. The comments and reviews in the section under the article. The ones written by real people like me.

I’m also very particular about the books I read because there’s only so much time. If the title resonates, that’s the first qualifier. Next, I read the book reviews to see what the authorities and others have to say. After that, I peruse the contents and chapter titles.

But here’s where the rubber meets the road. Talking with friends and trusted associates about the research, articles, or books. That endorsement that never fails.

Why is this topic significant? Because there’s so much information on the web about everything you’d ever want to know about. And it’s validity is what we should question and never take for granted that what’s written is true or will work for us. As I mentioned before, count on the judgment and recommendations of those you trust.

I’m very careful about making recommendations. That’s why I first try out a product, read a book or article, or build a relationship with a professional before referring someone to them. But after ten years, I feel confident and comfortable doing so because I trust my instinct.

That’s why, if you have a chance, tune in to my Facebook @Carebuzz Live interview with two authors, Joy Loverde, who wrote, Who Will Take Care of Me When I’m Old, and Sara Zeff Geber, Essential Retirement Planning for Solo Agers.

I’ve known both women for years and have collaborated with both on various projects. And I trust their authority and what they have to say.

The two books offer wise advice and information you will need to plan for a safe, financially secure, healthy, and happy older age. And if you’re among the fifteen million Americans over fifty and childless, both give clear direction about aging solo.

Baby boomers face a lot of challenges. Primarily, we need a path for safety, independence, and better health. We also require long-lasting relationships, support, affordable housing, legal arrangements, enough money to outlast us and more! And that’s what these books are about.

But keep in mind, when reading anything, never assume what the author has to say is right for you. Always follow your instinct. And listen to trusted friends and colleagues.

By Carol Marak Aging Matters

Carol Marak is an aging advocate and editor at Seniorcare.com. She holds a Certificate in Fundamentals of Gerontology from UC Davis, School of Gerontology.

