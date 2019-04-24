Putting more money in Ohioans’ pockets

As Ohioans filed their taxes this spring, more and more people saw President Trump’s and Congressional Republicans’ tax scam for what it really is – a handout to millionaires and billionaires at the expense of working families.

Ohioans are working harder than ever before to make ends meet. But the cost of everything – from childcare to prescription drugs to a college education– is up, while wages are largely flat. And most Ohioans got no help from the president.

That’s why I led my colleagues in introducing the Working Families Tax Relief Act. This plan will cut taxes for workers and families by expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC).

Research has shown that these credits are two of the most effective tools we have to put money in the pockets of working people, pull children out of poverty, and help families with the cost of living. Our plan would boost the incomes for more than five million Ohioans.

And while the president’s tax scam left out 26 million children, our bill would fix that by making the CTC fully refundable for the first time, helping to lift three million children out of poverty.

It would also make sure workers can no longer be taxed into poverty. Right now, five million young workers without children are taxed into or taxed deeper into poverty. Our plan raises the maximum credit for these workers, and expands the age range to cover all workers from age 19 to 67.

Our plan would also stop families from having to turn to predatory payday lenders in an emergency, by allowing people to draw a $500 advance on their EITC.

Last week, I talked with Ohioan Te’Jal Cartwright, who works at an education non-profit while her husband works as an engineer at a factory. The Cartwrights, like so many other Ohioans, rely on the EITC and CTC. But with the increasing cost of childcare for their son Luke, their budget is getting tighter and tighter, as it is for so many American families.

Our plan would help millions of families like the Cartwrights make ends meet. Right now, Democrats are united around this plan, and we want Republicans to join us.

Many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle have said over and over that they want to cut taxes for working Americans. We have a plan to do it.

Brown https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_brown-sherrod-2.jpg Brown

By U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown

Democrat Sherrod Brown represents Ohio in the U.S. Senate.

Democrat Sherrod Brown represents Ohio in the U.S. Senate.