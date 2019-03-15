Local music departments ‘Spring Forward’

The local music students are engaged in many activities this spring, and we find ourselves amazed that they manage to do all these events, and homework, too!

This list is not comprehensive, but gives the public a chance to see what is happening.

The spring musicals always require many hours of preparation. Congratulations to all of the participants!

Mechanicsburg held three performances of “Grease” during the weekend of March 8-10.

West Liberty-Salem will perform “James and the Giant Peach” on March 22 and 23 in the cafetorium, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7. The Saturday matinee will begin at 1 p.m.

Urbana High School will perform the musical “Cinderella” in the (campus) auditorium on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6. Evening presentations are at 7:30, and Saturday afternoon at 2:30.

Triad High School is performing “Legally Blonde The Musical Jr.” on Friday April 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday April 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. in the school auditoria.

Graham High School will perform “The Music Man” on Friday and Saturday April 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. with an afternoon show on Sunday April 14 at 2 p.m. The performances will be held at the Graham Middle School.

Spring Concerts include:

-April 6: Graham High School Band at the Craft and Vendor Show

-Thursday, April 11: West Liberty Salem Band and Choir Concert at 7 p.m. in the auditorium

-Thursday, April 11: Urbana Band and Choir will hold a concert at 7 p.m.

In the recent past:

-March 3, Graham High School Soloists and Choir Concert at Messiah Lutheran Church

-March 5, Triad Band and Choirs Winter Concert

-March 12, Amory Armstrong, Eli Carson, Vendayln Culp, Caelie Flora, Elizabeth Greene, Jacob Hill, Lia LeMay, Allison Madison, Cade Manley and Morgan Swiatek of the Triad High School Band participated in the Fine Arts Festival of The Ohio Heritage Conference on March 12 in Springfield. Art and Choir Students attended, as well.

Walt Disney World in Florida will feature our local school groups for parades and concerts.

-Leaving on March 14: Mechanicsburg Band

-Leaving on March 17: Triad High School Marching Band

-Leaving on April 12: Urbana High School Band and Choir

The Graham High School Varsity Choir attended the OMEA District 11 Large Group adjudicated event on Friday, March 8 at Bellefontaine, earning all superior ratings.

Other events:

-Local middle school students will perform at the OMEA

-District 11 Junior High Adjudicated Event is on April 13 in Greenville. Known to be planning to attend are students from Mechanicsburg and West Liberty-Salem.

The Springfield Youth Symphony will present its Spring Concert on Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at the John Legend Theater (in the old Springfield High School building on South Limestone Street). West Liberty-Salem French hornist Andy Marr and Urbana violist Becky Preston will participate. Luca Vitale, a home-schooled high school senior from the Urbana area serves as principal bassist of the Youth Symphony.

The Champaign County Youth Choir will present its Spring Concert and awards ceremony on Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. The program will be held at The Church of the Nazarene in Urbana at the corner of Route 29 East and Dugan Road.

— — — —

We are grateful to the following directors for providing information to the column:

Graham: Jeff Buell and Polly Trenor

Mechanicsburg: Brad Oyer

Triad: John Sharritts and Paul Waibel

Urbana: Rusty Myers and David Sapp

West Liberty-Salem: Steve Fannin

Champaign County Youth Choir: Jane Martin

By Jan Ebert

Jan Ebert is a retired music educator in Champaign County.

