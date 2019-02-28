WL-S makes impact during the Kids Heart Challenge

WEST LIBERTY – February is Heart Health Month, and at West Liberty-Salem, our students are learning early about the benefits of keeping hearts healthy. Each year, Mrs. Kim Hollar and our physical education department use this time to teach students about heart health, healthy eating and physical and emotional well being, and The Kids Heart Challenge has become a big part of that!

The Kids Heart Challenge is supported by the American Heart Association. This is a fun event every year, where our students learn about staying healthy while raising money for the American Heart Association. The mission is simple, “Through kids heart challenge, kids learn jump rope skills, how their heart works, and raise money for kids with special hearts. Have fun, learn how to stay healthy, and make a difference in the lives of others.”

Our students raised almost $10,000 for the American Heart Association this year! Ten students raised over $200 each. Top fundraisers were Ashlyn Taylor, Cade Stokes, Griffin Evans, Karlee Lucas, Jackson Reichardt, Foster Fairchild, Brody Moore, Robinson Lucas, Mason Wallace and Carson Stokes.

We are proud of each of our students for being part of a great cause, and helping make a difference for “kids with special hearts.”

Top fundraisers are, back row, Ashlyn Taylor, Cade Stokes, Griffin Evans, front row, Karlee Lucas, Jackson Reichardt, Foster Fairchild, Brody Moore, not pictured, Robinson Lucas, Mason Wallace and Carson Stokes. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_WLs.jpg Top fundraisers are, back row, Ashlyn Taylor, Cade Stokes, Griffin Evans, front row, Karlee Lucas, Jackson Reichardt, Foster Fairchild, Brody Moore, not pictured, Robinson Lucas, Mason Wallace and Carson Stokes. Submitted photo