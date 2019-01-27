Get on the waitlist for Carol Marak’s Facebook subscription group and learn how to plan for aging well. Send an email to carol@seniorcare.com and say you’re interested in the group.

Are you starting over in a new city where you don’t know anyone? Or thinking about making a move? Or maybe you’ve just moved to an independent living facility and know very few residents. I found an article on Livability and wanted to share a few great tips if you plan to make a move to a new city in the future.

A few years back I made a move and am glad for it. It was definitely life-changing and, rarely, disappointing — and it’s something everyone should do at least once.

After the move, it took awhile to adjust, and even after a year I’m still learning how to thrive. It didn’t take long to understand the basics of living in a new city —- where to buy my favorite necessities and things —- however, learning to navigate a new city took some time.

I’ve started over in new cities before, but now that I’m older it’s taken me awhile to create a new routine and to make friends. Here are a few tips for how to adjust to a new city!

—First, get to know where hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, libraries, movie theaters and the bank are. Get to know your neighbors, they will help you navigate reliable contractors if needed. Plus, you’ll feel more at home knowing people who live next door.

—Do some research before you arrive to find out what apps are most used in your new city.

—Join MeetUp.com to find people like you, those who share common interests and go out to meet them.

—Take long walks in your neighborhood. It’s a useful way to find local cafes, the public transit stops, bookstores, coffee shops, and restaurants and you’ll gain a sense of the locals living there.

—Stay connected with friends and family that still live in the place you just left.

—Make new friends. This part was easy for me since I moved to a high-rise building where I bumped into people on the elevators, walking down the halls, getting coffee in our library/conference area, in the front lobby, and the gym. Lucky me. But if you don’t move into a building like mine, then it will take effort. Get out there and be determined to make new friends.

—Don’t know anyone in your new city? You may still have connections. Use the networks you already have— post on Facebook or LinkedIn and ask if any of your friends know someone in the area.

—It is important to have something to look forward to. Check out a nearby gym or yoga class. Keep a calendar that marks both large and small events to look forward to.

One of my favorites is exploring the new area by foot. Try it out, you might be surprised by what you will find or the people you will meet.

By Carol Marak Aging Matters

Carol Marak is an aging advocate, syndicated columnist and editor at Seniorcare.com. She earned the Fundamentals of Gerontology Certificate from UC Davis, School of Gerontology.

