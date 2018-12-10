Blue Knight squads swept at West Virginia State

INSTITUTE, W. Va. – Sylvia Hudson scored a career-high 31 points but it wasn’t enough for Urbana University in Monday’s 95-85 setback at West Virginia State in MEC women’s basketball.

Hudson has now posted back-to-back 30-point outings for the first time in her career and posted her 22nd double-double. She finished 14 of 26 from the field and grabbed 14 rebounds with four blocks and three steals.

Freshmen Nikki Current and Bailey Draughn also notched double figures for the Blue Knights. Current produced 14 points and seven boards while Draughn registered 10 points in 14 minutes off the bench.

The Blue Knights (1-7, 1-5) shot 45 percent overall and limited the Yellow Jackets to just 40 percent from the field overall.

However, WVSU (3-6, 3-4) shot it slightly better from beyond the arc with nine treys.

Anesha Harmon led five players scoring double digits for the Yellow Jackets with 17 points. Also, Alexandra Jackson and Jordan Miller each contributed with 16 points.

UU trailed by only a point with three minutes left after Megan Beachy’s free throw made it 83-82. However, the Blue Knights couldn’t close the gap after surrendering a six-point lead in the third quarter.

With the score tied 46-46, UU moved ahead with 6:46 left in the third after a three-point play from Hudson and layup from Current made it 51-46. Then, WVSU countered with a 12-0 run to take control and the Yellow Jackets never trailed again.

With the loss, UU remains winless in games played at WVSU.

UU will fly south to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a pair of non-conference games next week. The Blue Knights will play Angelo State (Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 18 and Maryville (Mo.) on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

UU men fall

West Virginia State beat UU in the men’s basketball game Monday night, 87-70.

Malik Jacobs paced the Blue Knights (2-6, 1-4) with 27 points.

UU hosts Salem on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at 3 p.m.