Carol Marak invites you to opt-in to her weekly newsletter, Age with Purpose

Staycations are a great way to take a break from routine and create delightful, relaxing vacations at home, then pocket the savings.

The effort involved in organizing a trip can take time and energy, not to mention expense. If you’re open to a more leisurely way to go on vacation, try a staycation – a fun-filled furlough at home that is both de-stressing and cost-efficient. Here are tips to plan a creative and awesome getaway without leaving the comforts of your home.

Turn off and unplug – to make it truly relaxing, turn off the computer, don’t check email or do housework and other chores. Consider putting the snail mail on hold and turn off the news.

Create a spa environment at home – Splurge on spa-like amenities like a vase of flowers, scented lotions and scrubs, an in-home pedicure kit, make you own fruit-flavored filter water, and fill the room with aromatherapy scents and candles. Hire a massage therapist who makes house calls. Order in “destination-worthy” dinner, or pick up succulent steaks and crabs.

Take long, hot baths and enjoy a glass of wine or a hot cup of tea. Be sure to add candles to heighten the relaxing ambiance. And add soft music in the background.

Be a tourist – make a list of monuments, museums, and local exhibitions or shows you want to see. Then plan an excursion, lunch out with special friends, a movie in the evening.

Take a hike – or ride the bike through a local green space and enjoy the beauty of a garden, and bring a picnic lunch.

Read a good book – no matter your favorite reads, stock up or catch up on books that you’ve put off reading. Save money with a library book loan. Find a comfy chair, or hammock and treat yourself to the picnic lunch and escape into the story.

Take a class in writing, photography, cooking. Learn to play golf, tennis, or anther sport. Or go berry or peach picking at a local farm, and go home to bake a pie.

Escape by playing vacation music. Pretend you’re strolling the beaches of Bahia, play the classic bossa nova of Antonio Carlos Jobim. Or if you like a more country atmosphere, play music by Willie Nelson or another country artist.

Camp out in your back yard. Borrow a tent, and heat up the grill. Pack drinks in thermoses and snacks in Ziploc bags. Bring sleeping bags or blankets, flashlights, and mosquito repellent. Be sure to bring marshmallows for roasting.

Carol Marak, aging advocate, Seniorcare.com. She’s earned a Certificate in the Fundamentals of Gerontology from UC Davis, School of Gerontology.

