Impeach Trump for meeting with Putin?

President Trump went to Europe to meet with several world leaders, and what do we hear from the media, the Democrats and even members of his own party? The sky is falling, he should be impeached, and he was nice to Putin! I ask you this question: was President Reagan nasty to the Russians? Did he badmouth them and choose not to meet with them? No. The Cold War was ended through many talks and discussion. It is a rather nice alternative to war, don’t you think?

I have another question. When you are in someone else’s home, as Trump was (in their country and part of the world), is it nice to act foolishly and arrogantly? What are the chances you will be able to have a good relationship with that person or be invited to come back to that home in the future?

Also, did you hear the quote from the current Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, where he stated, “The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally.” What is that supposed to mean? Should we treat Putin and the millions he represents as dirt? Will that make relations between our countries better? Putin does not represent every single Russian citizen. Why do we have to treat them as our enemy? These are human beings created in the image and likeness of God, just like we are. Why do we want to demonize them?

I for one think it is possible that Trump may have stopped a second Cold War by his actions. I do not want a president that is going to hypercharge the world into war, but it sure seems that some do. I do not want our men, our sons, husbands, and now our daughters and our wives, going into war. I only want that when it is absolutely necessary. I just saw my neighbor return to his wife and kids from a country most people cannot point to on a map. It was hard on their family. Thankfully, they did not lose him; he returned. Many do not when there is war.

While I deeply appreciate the sacrifice that our military gives for our freedoms, I would rather reduce the amount of times we put them in harm’s way, so they do not have to make that ultimate sacrifice. I would like to prevent the pain and suffering families experience when soldiers give the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

I say bravo President Trump. I think he made the right move. I do not agree with everything he says and does, but I could say that about any politician. I myself make mistakes. I apologize, correct my actions and move on. Some seem to want to hate our President no matter what. Criticism of any elected official is fine, but let us be honest about each action they are taking and try not to be blinded by party politics or worse.

_____

To contact Representative Vitale you can email him at Rep85@ohiohouse.gov or call his office at (614) 466-1507.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/07/web1_VitaleNino.jpg

By Nino Vitale

Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) is the state representative for the 85th District.

Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) is the state representative for the 85th District.