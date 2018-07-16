Catching up! Part I

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of columns.

This column generally will speak of school and community music events, but summer offers a time to catch up with previous times. Each of the next three columns will “catch us up” on “retired” music educators.

There are two statements I make frequently: “Music is for a lifetime” and “You can take the teacher out of the classroom, but you will never take the classroom out of the teacher!” Recent interviews with former music educators certify those comments!

Let’s begin with persons who taught in the West Liberty-Salem Schools: Bill Barrett has not slowed down at all. He owns The Band-Aid Shop in Bellefontaine, so he is still known to local musicians. He also directs the West Central Ohio Community Concert Band. (later abbreviated to WCOCCB).

He plays in the Sidney Civic Band, and is music director and organist/pianist for Bethel Mennonite Church in West Liberty. He is known as a string bassist.

Marianne and Joe Antram have continued in the civic eye, as well. Both have played in the WCOCCB, Marianne has her own studio for flute and piano students. She is chairman of the Music and Worship Committee – programming music and serving as organist and pianist for the First United Methodist Church in Bellefontaine.

Joe is principal tubist and section leader in the Dublin Silver Band – a group that performs in British Brass Band style. He serves as an adjudicator for solo and ensemble and large group events at the district and state level in the Ohio Music Education Association. Joe has been an adjunct music professor at Urbana University.

He is also now a Logan County Commissioner.

Dan Gordon spent some time directing the band at Urbana University, but now has moved to the Columbus area. We’re guessing he’s still playing trumpet somewhere.

Gene Farley is the choir director and pianist at the West Liberty United Methodist Church.

She teaches piano privately, and has served in the Chapel at Green Hills.

Former music teachers at Northeastern Local Schools, Louis and Betty Driever live in Champaign County. Prior to his long band directing career, Lou served in Europe as a member of an army military band. He now performs with the Ohio Valley British Brass Band.

Betty has continued performances on flute, and often plays with local ensembles.

Frank Giampetro served two years in the army after college graduation, and he then taught band at Triad for two years. The rest of his teaching years were directing bands at Greenon Schools in Clark County.

He has often participated in Ohio State Marching Band Reunions. His legendary service to the Urbana Fire Division, Box 13 and Mercy Memorial Hospital blossomed into a career teaching paramedics and medical procedures state wide. His protocols have received nationwide attention.

Longtime band director at Triad, John (Johnny) Stewart was not able to be contacted. Rumor has it that he may have moved to a western state.

“Stay tuned” for Part II in the next column!

By Jan Ebert

Jan Ebert is a retired music educator in Champaign County.

