June was bustin’ out all over!

Between 1946 and 1975 Champaign County Baby Boomers experienced various stages of childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood. This article, drawn from the archives of the UDC, present a montage of how Boomers and their families spent the first month of summer way back when…

JUNE 1, 1954: Every Wednesday the Tastee-Freez is serving all sundaes in plastic dishes – You keep the dish!

JUNE 2, 1950: This week 158 persons claimed unemployment benefits. With the upcoming harvest season, unemployed persons seeking farm work are urged to register at the Urbana office of the Ohio Bureau of Employment Compensation.

JUNE 3, 1964: The Urbana High School Baseball League started with Howard Supply soundly beating Servisoft and Seeberg nipping Barnhart Oil. In Triad’s Pony League, the Civic Club was victorious over the Lion’s Club.

JUNE 4, 1952: For 35¢, individuals traveling to Springfield can board a Greyhound bus at the Scioto Street terminal.

JUNE 5, 1961: Gone with the Wind is playing at the Gloria.

JUNE 6, 1966: The St. Paris Council of Churches is sponsoring the annual Community Bible School at the Johnson-St. Paris elementary building. Director is Anne Pratt, and “Patriots for Christ” is the theme.

JUNE 7, 1971: In Urbana 193 graduating seniors received their diplomas, that arrived just hours before commencement exercises. Mechanicsburg graduated 61 seniors, while 112 Urbana College students received degrees.

JUNE 8, 1949: Urbana City Council gave consent to erect and operate a service station on North Main Street and a blacksmith shop on East Light Street.

JUNE 9, 1965: Seamstresses can find chino for 49¢ a yard and seersucker for 89¢ a yard at the Sewing Basket on North Main Street.

JUNE 10, 1947: Youngsters at the Children’s Home are beginning 4-H livestock projects with 12 barrows and 4 calves donated by county breeders. The animals will be owned by the children.

JUNE 11, 1959: The Champaign County Soil Conservation Service has organized a “Drive-It-Yourself” tour to highlight conservation efforts by county farmers. There are 20 points of interest on the 21-mile tour.

JUNE 12, 1946: The Women’s Auxiliary of the H.M. Pearce Post, No. 120, American Legion announced final results and prizes awarded during the recent poppy sale, when 40 girls sold 5000 paper poppies.

JUNE 13, 1963: The Urbana Fire Department is repainting the city’s 287 fireplugs. The new, bright yellow color makes them more visible than the red paint formerly used.

JUNE 14, 1948: The Omar Man is coming to Urbana to deliver bread, rolls, cakes, and pastries every other day right to his customers’ doors.

JUNE 15, 1970: The City Recreation Department will again sponsor supervised play at all three elementary playgrounds for youngsters ages 5-12. Playgrounds will be closed on Thursday afternoons – Kiddie Show Day at the Urbana Cinema.

JUNE 16, 1973: Members of the Valley Maidens 4-H sewing club cut out their jumpers, and the Outdoor Explorers gathered trash along Woodville Pike as a community project.

JUNE 17, 1972: Officials estimate that 10-20% of the county’s corn crop was affected by this week’s frost. Area farmers report total crop loss in low-lying areas.

JUNE 18, 1956: Pioneer Garden Club members toured area gardens to view irises, roses, columbines, vegetables, examples of hybridizing, and new plantings of old-fashioned moss roses.

JUNE 19, 1969: Urbana’s new municipal pool is nearing completion, despite delays caused by heavy rains and mud carried by children into the pool after work hours.

JUNE 20, 1962: The 16th annual Maurice reunion took place at Harmon Park in St. Paris. Seventy-five descendants of Joseph and Isabella Neese Maurice enjoyed a basket dinner served at the noon hour.

JUNE 21, 1967: Best gas prices in town are at Certified Oil on North Main Street: 29¢ for regular and 32¢ for ethyl.

JUNE 22, 1960: The Urbana Rotary Club is sponsoring a barbecued chicken dinner at the Ohio National Guard Armory garage, with proceeds to benefit the proposed city park.

JUNE 23, 1975: The St. Paris Zion Lutheran Church and Thackery Zerkle Lutheran Church will celebrate “Family Day” at the Christiansburg Community Park.

JUNE 24, 1953: The Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company is offering family polio insurance at $10 for two-year coverage that includes medical costs, hospitalization, iron lung rental, and purchase of braces.

JUNE 25, 1951: The first block of dry ice manufactured by the Liquid Carbonic Corporation of Urbana brought a noticeable air of coolness to the lobby of the Douglas Hotel.

JUNE 26, 1968: Ohio Attorney General William Saxbe will ride in the parade, crown the queen, and deliver a short, patriotic speech at the opening of the Goshen Festival in Mechanicsburg.

JUNE 27, 1958: Records available at Long’s Music Store on South Main Street: “Purple People Eater,” “Witch Doctor,” “Yakety Yak,” and “Splish Splash.”

JUNE 28, 1957: On sale at Butler Pharmacy, Cowan & Craig, and Houtes Hardware is the G.E. All-Transistor Pocket Radio for $49.95, providing 10,000 hours of use on one set of rechargeable batteries.

JUNE 29, 1974: Three hits playing at the Urbana Cinema: Revenge of the Living Dead, Curse of the Living Dead, and Fangs of the Living Dead. Doors open at 10:30 PM. Terror begins at 11:00 PM.

JUNE 30, 1955: Uhlman’s is celebrating its 52nd anniversary with a sale of summer clothes, beach towels, swim caps – and a complete selection of Davy Crockett items.

Wishing everyone sun and fun in June, 2018!

By Shirley Scott

Shirley Scott, a 1966 graduate of Graham High School, is a native of Champaign County. After receiving degrees in English and German from Otterbein College, she returned to GHS in 1970 where she taught until retiring in 2010. From 1976-2001 she coordinated the German Exchange Program with the Otto-Hahn-Gymnasium in Springe.

Shirley Scott, a 1966 graduate of Graham High School, is a native of Champaign County. After receiving degrees in English and German from Otterbein College, she returned to GHS in 1970 where she taught until retiring in 2010. From 1976-2001 she coordinated the German Exchange Program with the Otto-Hahn-Gymnasium in Springe.