This month the Champaign Transit System is promoting “Try the Transit Month” in Urbana and Champaign County. During the month of June, passengers who use the transit system for the first time will not be charged to ride within Urbana and Champaign County.

In May, the Champaign County Commission and Urbana City Council adopted resolutions to establish this year’s “Try the Transit Month” to recognize the importance of public transit locally to serve individual mobility needs, promote economic and community development, and reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions by reducing the number of vehicles on the road.

Champaign Transit System is operated as a rural transit service by the Champaign County Board of Commissioners with funding support provided by the Federal Transit Administration and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The transit system provides safe and reliable transportation to all citizens of Champaign County who are in need of mobility to health care, social and supportive services, shopping, jobs, and any other transportation needs.

To schedule a ride

To schedule a ride, passengers should call 937-653-8747 a minimum of 48 hours in advance to schedule a trip within the county. For out-of-county (medical only) trips, riders are advised to call at least two weeks in advance. Hearing impaired passengers can reach the transit system by dialing 711 for the Ohio Relay Service. Champaign Transit System operates on a plus or minus 15-minute schedule from the scheduled time provided by the dispatcher. Furthermore, the transit system offers transit service to all residents of Champaign County regardless of age, race, or income status, including those persons who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices. The transportation of children under the age of 18 must be arranged by a parent or guardian, and children age 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Normal fares to ride Champaign Transit System are $4 round trip or $2 one way within the city of Urbana, with reduced fares (half fare: $2 round trip) available for riders 65 and over and riders with disabilities. The rest of Champaign County is divided into zones based on the distance from Urbana. For out-of-county medical trips, please contact Champaign Transit System directly for exact round trip fares.

Over the last year, Champaign Transit System operated on 247 driving days and made over 29,795 trips with 23,464 of these rides serving residents who are 60 and over. In addition, out of these total trips, 4,435 of these trips required the use of a wheel chair lift. Approximately 80% of all rides originate within the City of Urbana with the other 20% of all rides originating from locations elsewhere in Champaign County. Top destinations within the county include Walmart, Davita Midwest Urbana Dialysis, Champaign County Senior Center, Kroger, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, Mercy Health Family Medicine and Pediatrics, Mercy Health Wound Clinic, Consolidated Care, and Memorial Health Urbana Medical Center.

A Champaign Transit System driver known as JR assists Linda Parsons getting into a van at Kroger in Urbana on May 30. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_ChampaignTransitSystem.jpg A Champaign Transit System driver known as JR assists Linda Parsons getting into a van at Kroger in Urbana on May 30. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

Champaign Transit System invites new riders to try it for free this month

Submitted story

Info from the city of Urbana and Champaign Transit System.

Info from the city of Urbana and Champaign Transit System.