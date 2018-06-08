Koenig Equipment to acquire Cahall Brothers Inc.

BOTKINS – Koenig Equipment Inc., a John Deere dealer based in Botkins, is acquiring the assets and operations of the Cahall Brothers Inc. Amelia location. With this addition, Koenig Equipment will operate 15 dealership facilities, including one in Urbana, serving customers in southwestern Ohio and southeastern Indiana.

“Koenig shareholders and family are honored that Cahall would choose us to serve the customers, geography and employees they have developed over the last 65 years,” said Koenig CEO Aaron Koenig. “In addition, we appreciate the confidence John Deere has shown in Koenig by choosing our dealership to represent their product in the Cincinnati market. Most importantly, we could not have reached this point without our fantastic customers and employees, both past and present.”

About Koenig Equipment

Founded in 1904 by John C. Koenig, now in its fourth generation as an employee-owned business, Koenig Equipment is a farm and turf equipment dealer proudly serving local agricultural communities, residential property owners, landscapers and contractors. With 15 locations across southwestern Ohio and southeastern Indiana, Koenig specializes in high-quality brands including John Deere, Honda and Stihl.

Submitted by Koenig Equipment Inc.

