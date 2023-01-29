Mechanicsburg Public Library January activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/
Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed
________
Wednesdays, February 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2023 from 11 am-11:45
am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early
learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that
provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare
them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are
appreciated.
____
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild Ages
18 +. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for
years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.
___
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Heart Book
Folding Ages 18 +. Use the finished project to decorate your home.
___
Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 –
12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new
Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.
Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Heart Book Folding
Ages 18 +. Use the finished project to decorate your home.
___
Monday, February 13, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s
Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5
th Grade. In February, we will explore the
History of Carnival (Rio)!
___
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Basic Computer
Skills Ages 18 +. Patrons will learn how to navigate the device, log-in and out,
use a hard drive, and mouse/ keyboard skills. The curriculum is coming from
NorthStar digital literacy so patrons will have the opportunity to review lessons
and take an assessment at home.
___
Friday, February 17, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Basic Computer
Skills Ages 18 +. Patrons will learn how to navigate the device, log-in and out,
use a hard drive, and mouse/ keyboard skills. The curriculum is coming from
NorthStar digital literacy so patrons will have the opportunity to review lessons
and take an assessment at home.
___
Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &
Snacks: Love/Anti-Love Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that
focuses on a genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month
from 11AM-Noon. Snacks will be provided.
___
Monday, February 20, 2023 All Day: Library is closed for staff
development day.___
Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN Ages
13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month and then
gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from 2:30-
3:30 PM. January’s book is Gotham High by Melissa de la Cruz.
___
Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: PAWS for
Reading “Pop-in” Ages 6 – 18. “Pop-in” at the library any time between 11
AM and 12 PM to read to Emma! No registration needed! Emma is a Certified
Animal Assisted Therapy dog owned, trained, and handled by a volunteer
member of DOGTOR Animal Assisted Therapy, Springfield, Ohio.
___
Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 1 pm-2:30 pm: Understanding
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Ages 18 +. Come join the Alzheimer’s
Association Miami Valley Chapter in learning about the 10 warning signs of
Alzheimer’s and understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
____
Tuesday, February 28, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Black History
Month Kahoot Trivia All Ages. Show off your Black History Month
knowledge at trivia! Please download the Kahoot app before coming!
Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in a
Valentines-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the
Mechanicsburg Public Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting January 28
and return them by February 25.