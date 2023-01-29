Mechanicsburg Public Library January activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Wednesdays, February 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2023 from 11 am-11:45

am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early

learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that

provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare

them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are

appreciated.

____

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild Ages

18 +. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for

years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

___

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Heart Book

Folding Ages 18 +. Use the finished project to decorate your home.

___

Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 –

12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new

Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

___

Monday, February 13, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s

Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5

th Grade. In February, we will explore the

History of Carnival (Rio)!

___

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Basic Computer

Skills Ages 18 +. Patrons will learn how to navigate the device, log-in and out,

use a hard drive, and mouse/ keyboard skills. The curriculum is coming from

NorthStar digital literacy so patrons will have the opportunity to review lessons

and take an assessment at home.

___

___

Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &

Snacks: Love/Anti-Love Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that

focuses on a genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month

from 11AM-Noon. Snacks will be provided.

___

Monday, February 20, 2023 All Day: Library is closed for staff

development day.___

Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN Ages

13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month and then

gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from 2:30-

3:30 PM. January’s book is Gotham High by Melissa de la Cruz.

___

Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: PAWS for

Reading “Pop-in” Ages 6 – 18. “Pop-in” at the library any time between 11

AM and 12 PM to read to Emma! No registration needed! Emma is a Certified

Animal Assisted Therapy dog owned, trained, and handled by a volunteer

member of DOGTOR Animal Assisted Therapy, Springfield, Ohio.

___

Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 1 pm-2:30 pm: Understanding

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Ages 18 +. Come join the Alzheimer’s

Association Miami Valley Chapter in learning about the 10 warning signs of

Alzheimer’s and understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

____

Tuesday, February 28, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Black History

Month Kahoot Trivia All Ages. Show off your Black History Month

knowledge at trivia! Please download the Kahoot app before coming!

Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in a

Valentines-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the

Mechanicsburg Public Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting January 28

and return them by February 25.