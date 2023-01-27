PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Timothy and I am a 1-year-old Jack Russell Terrier Boy. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. I am already house trained and great with children and other dogs.

I was surrendered to the local dog warden because I would not leave the cows alone and my person was afraid I was going to get stomped by one of them! She had adopted my brothers and I and we were doing great with her except for those darned cows. They were really big! She did not want to see us get hurt so we were surrendered to the dog warden. We were too nice to be sent somewhere else, so we were brought to Barely Used Pets. There are 3 of us brothers and one has already been adopted. I am hoping I am next!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Aidan!

Aidan is a wonderful black and white 1-year-old neutered male. He is content, playful and loves people. Aidan also gets along well with the other kitties and will do well in most any home.

Come visit him in the Kool Katz Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Timothy is a 1-year-old Jack Russell Terrier boy. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_Timothy.jpg Timothy is a 1-year-old Jack Russell Terrier boy. Submitted photo Aidan is a wonderful black and white 1-year-old neutered male cat. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_aidan.jpg Aidan is a wonderful black and white 1-year-old neutered male cat. Submitted photo

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets