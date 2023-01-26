Winter hike in the Gorge on Feb. 18

GREENE COUNTY – The Division of Natural Areas and Preserves invites the public to enjoy the striking beauty of the Little Miami River which winds through the spectacular cliffs of John Bryan State Park and Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve.

The guided hike is free to the public and will traverse approximately 6 miles of trail along Little Miami State and National Scenic River. Numerous historic sites along the route will be highlighted, and cultural history blended with discussions of geology and ecology will provide participants a unique perspective of the area.

Guided hikes will depart from the Day Lodge in John Bryan State Park (located on state Route 370, two miles east of Yellow Springs) at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. The last hike will depart from the day lodge at 10 a.m.

Hot cocoa and snacks will be served at the half-way point at the Clifton Gorge Nature Center. Please dress appropriately for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring plenty of water.

Info from Ohio Department of Natural Resources

