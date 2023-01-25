Ribbon cut at Thrive Hydration and Wellness

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20 for Thrive Hydration and Wellness. The office is located at 202 Scioto St Unit 1, Urbana. Thrive Hydration and Wellness is an IV hydration clinic that utilizes vitamins and minerals to optimize health and wellness. Pictured in the front row are (left to right) Dianne Sothard, Jamie Fetz, Lisa Vassar, Jessamine Sothard, Nolan Conley, Sara Neer, Gary Weaver, Carissa Sellman-Luza, Kristin McIntire and Chris Phelps. In the back row are Eden, Enoch, Autumn Cornett, Joe Freyhof, Wyatt and Wally Sothard and Mike Conley.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20 for Thrive Hydration and Wellness. The office is located at 202 Scioto St Unit 1, Urbana. Thrive Hydration and Wellness is an IV hydration clinic that utilizes vitamins and minerals to optimize health and wellness. Pictured in the front row are (left to right) Dianne Sothard, Jamie Fetz, Lisa Vassar, Jessamine Sothard, Nolan Conley, Sara Neer, Gary Weaver, Carissa Sellman-Luza, Kristin McIntire and Chris Phelps. In the back row are Eden, Enoch, Autumn Cornett, Joe Freyhof, Wyatt and Wally Sothard and Mike Conley. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_thrive.jpg The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20 for Thrive Hydration and Wellness. The office is located at 202 Scioto St Unit 1, Urbana. Thrive Hydration and Wellness is an IV hydration clinic that utilizes vitamins and minerals to optimize health and wellness. Pictured in the front row are (left to right) Dianne Sothard, Jamie Fetz, Lisa Vassar, Jessamine Sothard, Nolan Conley, Sara Neer, Gary Weaver, Carissa Sellman-Luza, Kristin McIntire and Chris Phelps. In the back row are Eden, Enoch, Autumn Cornett, Joe Freyhof, Wyatt and Wally Sothard and Mike Conley. Submitted photo