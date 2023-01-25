UHS cheerleaders compete at Wittenberg

The Urban High School competition cheerleaders recently performed at Wittenberg University in the B.I.T.S. Cheer Competition hosted by the Ohio High School Cheerleading Coaches Association.

The ’Climbers competed in 2 divisions: Division III Non-tumbling and Division III Traditional.

The teams earned a 2nd place trophy in the Non-tumbling routine and 7th place in the Traditional routine.

The teams will be back in action at Granville High School on Feb. 4 in the OASSA Regional qualifier.

The UHS Non-tumbling team placed second. Pictured in the back row are (left to right) Kenadi McKee, Maddie Long, Mya Mount, Riley Smith, Charizma Johnson and Baley Smith. In the front row are Audrie Williams, Mikala McClung, Addisyn Sebastinas and Amyah Green. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_uhs1.jpg The UHS Non-tumbling team placed second. Pictured in the back row are (left to right) Kenadi McKee, Maddie Long, Mya Mount, Riley Smith, Charizma Johnson and Baley Smith. In the front row are Audrie Williams, Mikala McClung, Addisyn Sebastinas and Amyah Green. Submitted photo The UHS Traditional team placed 7th. Pictured in the back row are (left to right) Charizma Johnson, Mya Mount, Amyah Green, Addisyn Sebastinas and Baley Smith. In the front row are Mikala McClung, Riley Smith and Maddie Long. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_uhs2.jpg The UHS Traditional team placed 7th. Pictured in the back row are (left to right) Charizma Johnson, Mya Mount, Amyah Green, Addisyn Sebastinas and Baley Smith. In the front row are Mikala McClung, Riley Smith and Maddie Long. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by UHS cheerleaders

