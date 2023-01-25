Urbana Band hosts 3rd Annual Mattress Fundraiser

The Urbana Band will be hosting its 3rd annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Urbana Junior High School on U.S. Route 68.

There will be more than 25 different mattress styles on display, in all sizes, for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, luxury sheets, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. The brands, including Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available 2-3 weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. The band benefits from every purchase.

For information about the sale, go to: https://fb.me/e/3nc5s5Xag.

The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS), first introduced the Mattress Fundraiser in 2005. The company now has over 80 locations and works with more than 3,000 schools nationwide, year after year.

The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $50 million.

Submitted story

Info via fundraiser group

