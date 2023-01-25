Barhorst to serve on the House Insurance Committee

COLUMBUS – Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) appointed State Representative Tim Barhorst (R-Fort Loraime) on Tuesday to vice-chair the House Insurance Committee.

Barhorst represents Champaign County in Columbus.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Insurance Committee,” said Barhorst. “The committee process is a critical step in well thought out meaningful legislation to help improve the lives of Ohioans.”

Barhorst brings financial experience to the committee and business knowledge as the founder of a financial planning group that serves Ohio and the Midwest.

“Committees are a vital piece of the legislative puzzle,” said Stephens. “I know our representatives will do exceptional work in their committees and I look forward to seeing the legislation they will bring to the table.”

House committees are live-streamed on www.ohiochannel.org.

____

State Representative Tim Barhorst is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 85th District, serving the people of Shelby, Champaign and Logan counties.

For more information, contact Representative Barhorst’s office at 614-644-1507 or [email protected]

Barhorst https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_barhorst.jpg Barhorst

Submitted story

Info from office of State Rep. Tim Barhorst

Info from office of State Rep. Tim Barhorst