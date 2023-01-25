UHS DECA Students Advance to State Competition
Twenty six of 39 Urbana High School DECA members punched their ticket to the Ohio DECA State Career Development Conference on January 24, 2023. UHS DECA students competed in their District 4 Competition along with students from Northmont, Kettering Fairmont, Centerville, Beavercreek, Edgewood, and Fairborn High Schools.
Students will travel to Columbus on March 10-11 to compete amongst Ohio’s best DECA students. In order for students to qualify for the competition, students had to place within the top 3 or top 4 of their events. Events consist of students taking a 100 question test and delivering a prepared presentation or solving a case study scenario.
The following students qualified for the Ohio DECA State Career Development Conference:
First Place
Michael Holland & Kayden Jacobs – Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team
Decision Making
Layne Settle – Principles of Marketing
Second Place
Solomon Severiano – Principles of Hospitality & Tourism
Emily Switzer – Apparel & Accessories Marketing Series
Alonah Johnson – Retail Merchandising Series
Elizabeth Ables & Valarie Ables – Financial Services Team Decision Making
Kayla Booze & Morgan Stewart – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product
Tate Armstrong & Conall Sherman – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making
Third Place
Jonathan Hildebrand – Personal Financial Literacy
Bryce Stambaugh – Restaurant & Food Management Series
Henry Harrigan & Isaac Johnson – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event
Fourth Place
Haleigh Schetter – Retail Management Series
Other Qualifiers
Anna Selvaggio & Paige Arnett – Financial Literacy Project
Emma Keely & Preston Wisma – Community Giving Project
Arianna Souders & Catie Timm – Community Awareness Project
Hannah Blakeman – Sales Project
Landon Key – TBA
Ella Taylor – TBA
Fourth Place Non-Qualifiers
George Bender & Krish Patel – Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making
Fifth Place Non-Qualifiers
Jaxen Neff-Strickland – Sports & Entertainment Marketing Series
Carmine Lantz – Automotive Services Marketing Series
– Submitted by Thomas Russell, UHS DECA Advisor