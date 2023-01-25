UHS DECA Students Advance to State Competition

Twenty six of 39 Urbana High School DECA members punched their ticket to the Ohio DECA State Career Development Conference on January 24, 2023. UHS DECA students competed in their District 4 Competition along with students from Northmont, Kettering Fairmont, Centerville, Beavercreek, Edgewood, and Fairborn High Schools.

Students will travel to Columbus on March 10-11 to compete amongst Ohio’s best DECA students. In order for students to qualify for the competition, students had to place within the top 3 or top 4 of their events. Events consist of students taking a 100 question test and delivering a prepared presentation or solving a case study scenario.

The following students qualified for the Ohio DECA State Career Development Conference:

First Place

Michael Holland & Kayden Jacobs – Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team

Decision Making

Layne Settle – Principles of Marketing

Second Place

Solomon Severiano – Principles of Hospitality & Tourism

Emily Switzer – Apparel & Accessories Marketing Series

Alonah Johnson – Retail Merchandising Series

Elizabeth Ables & Valarie Ables – Financial Services Team Decision Making

Kayla Booze & Morgan Stewart – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product

Tate Armstrong & Conall Sherman – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

Third Place

Jonathan Hildebrand – Personal Financial Literacy

Bryce Stambaugh – Restaurant & Food Management Series

Henry Harrigan & Isaac Johnson – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event

Fourth Place

Haleigh Schetter – Retail Management Series

Other Qualifiers

Anna Selvaggio & Paige Arnett – Financial Literacy Project

Emma Keely & Preston Wisma – Community Giving Project

Arianna Souders & Catie Timm – Community Awareness Project

Hannah Blakeman – Sales Project

Landon Key – TBA

Ella Taylor – TBA

Fourth Place Non-Qualifiers

George Bender & Krish Patel – Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making

Fifth Place Non-Qualifiers

Jaxen Neff-Strickland – Sports & Entertainment Marketing Series

Carmine Lantz – Automotive Services Marketing Series

– Submitted by Thomas Russell, UHS DECA Advisor