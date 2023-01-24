Champaign County Career Expo is Feb. 22

On-the-spot interviews will be offered at the upcoming annual career expo and organizers are encouraging local job seekers to take a day to change their future.

Champaign County Career Expo 2023 will be held in the Activities Building of the Champaign County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The fairgrounds is located at 384 Park Ave., Urbana.

Approximately 55 recruiters from employers, colleges and the military will participate in the Career Expo which will showcase a wide variety of employment opportunities.

Christina Flowers, Champaign County’s Business School Liaison and the lead coordinator of the event, said, “The Career Expo is free and offered to people of all ages to learn more about the many employment opportunities in our county. The Expo will also have community resources, information and employment for youth, veterans, and people of all abilities and backgrounds.”

The OhioMeansJobs Champaign County booth will provide a central place to access resources like training, resume writing, skills testing, and weekly lists of hot jobs.

Co-coordinators with Flowers are Ashley Cook, Manufacturing Council Liaison for Champaign County and Beth McCain, office manager with Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP).

Career Expo booths will consist of professionals from a wide range of industries, including health care, human services, financial services, manufacturing, public safety, education, agriculture, and business. Cook stated, “The event aims to give the public the opportunity to meet and network directly with hiring companies of all industries. There will be so many people to talk to from local businesses, higher education/schools/colleges, vocational/technical institutions and the military.”

According to Cook, it is never too late to make a change. She remarked, “We hope people in our community will take advantage of this opportunity to find new jobs or jump-start new careers.”

McCain explained, “By hosting this event, we hope to attract a wide range of job seekers and assist companies in filling open positions. Career Expo 2023 will offer a chance to seek employment, find new careers, learn about new education opportunities, and discover Champaign County businesses.” She added, “All Champaign County juniors and seniors will participate during the day with their school districts.”

To attend the Career Expo, stop by the activities building at the Champaign County Fairgrounds on Feb. 22 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Champaign County Career Expo still has 10-by-10 booth spaces available for businesses, however they are filling up fast according to the staff. Businesses interested in participating should call to learn more about the Expo at 937-484-1557 or write Flowers at [email protected]

To register for a booth, a business must sign up on the following link soon: https://www.champaignworks.com/careerfair.htm.

Economic statistics about Champaign County:

Champaign County population: 38,885

Workplace establishments: 1,330

Labor force: 19,824

Top two industries: 36% manufacturing, 14% education

Median household income: $55,463

Home ownership: 73%

Median home price: $150,000

Source: Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau

Pictured are Beth McCain, Christine Flowers and Ashley Cook. The trio is planning for the Champaign County Career Expo scheduled for Feb. 22. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_expo.jpg Pictured are Beth McCain, Christine Flowers and Ashley Cook. The trio is planning for the Champaign County Career Expo scheduled for Feb. 22. Photo by Paule Simone Brown

By Paule Simone Brown Contributing writer

Reach the writer at [email protected]

