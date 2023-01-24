Visit Mechanicsburg Public Library’s Story Walk at Goshen Park

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Public Library invites people of all ages to visit the new StoryWalk at Goshen Park. A Story Walk is a delightful, innovative way for children — and adults — to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. The first story featured is Valensteins, a hilariously spooky Valentine’s Day-themed story by Geisel Award-winning author and illustrator Ethan Long.

Mechanicsburg Public Library is grateful for the support of United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties in providing initial funding for this project. The Story Walk was also funded by the American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries, which is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Watch for more news about a grand opening event in the spring and visit the park often as stories will be changed out monthly.

Please call the library at 937-834-2004 or visit https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/storywalk if you have any questions.