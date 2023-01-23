Urbana officer graduates from academy

COLUMBUS – Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2023 was the graduation of the 147th Basic Police Officer School, held at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in Columbus.

Forty-two new law enforcement officers from around the state made up this class, including new Urbana Police Officer Damion Williams.

Williams was hired in August of 2022 and has been attending the 21-week academy since Aug. 29.

“We are very proud of Damion and his accomplishment in attaining state certification and joining our agency,” said Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell.

During Williams’ academy experience, he was trained in over 150 topics, including:

*Community Relations

*Constitutional law and arrest, search and seizure

*Criminal laws and criminal investigation techniques

*Emergency vehicle operations

*First Aid and CPR

*Physical fitness

*Speed measuring devices

*Standardized field sobriety testing

*Traffic laws and traffic crash investigation

*Weapons qualifications and self-defense tactics

In addition to Damion’s family, Lingrell, Lieutenant Josh Jacobs and Sergeants Jason Kizer and Logan Dunn witnessed the graduation ceremony which had over 250 agency representatives, academy staff and family in attendance.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Officer Williams, an Urbana native and a 2018 graduate of Urbana High School, began his 13-week Field Training program with the police division. Once he completes that training, he will be given a regular patrol shift assignment.

The police division is currently accepting new applications for those interested in becoming an Urbana police officer. The deadline to apply with the police division is March 9, 2023. Applications may be obtained at the City of Urbana Human Resource office, 225 South Main Street, or, from the city’s website: www.urbanaohio.com.

Pictured are Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell (left) and Officer Damion Williams. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_police.jpg Pictured are Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell (left) and Officer Damion Williams. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana Police Division

Submitted by the Urbana Police Division