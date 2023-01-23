January is time to test homes for radon

January is National Radon Action Month.

Champaign Health District (CHD) promotes radon awareness along with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and National Environmental Protection Agency.

Radon is a naturally-occurring radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer. Radon gas is inert, colorless, and odorless. Radon gas becomes trapped indoors after it enters buildings through cracks and other holes in the foundation. Indoor radon can be controlled and managed with proven, cost-effective techniques.

Breathing radon over time increases your risk of lung cancer. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. Nationally, the EPA estimates that about 21,000 people die each year from radon-related lung cancer. Only smoking causes more lung cancer deaths.

You can take steps to reduce and control the amount of radon in your home. Testing is the only way to determine radon levels. You can test your home with a free do-it-yourself home test kit.

If radon levels are high, contact a certified radon service professional to fix your home. EPA guidance suggests mitigating if levels are at or above 148 Becquerels/meter3 (4 picocuries/liter). Usually, radon problems are fixed using an underground ventilation system or by increasing the rate of air changes in the building.

For more information on radon, radon testing, mitigation and radon-resistant new construction, call Champaign Health District at 937-484-1606 or visit our website at www.champaignhd.com/radon.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_test.jpg Submitted graphic

Submitted story

Info from CHD

Info from CHD