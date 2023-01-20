PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Major and I am a big 5-1/2 year old chocolate lab boy! I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful and smart. I am great with older children (because I am such a big boy) and other dogs.

I lived in West Virginia on a farm. My person passed away and my brother and I went to live with his daughter. She became ill and could no longer take care of us. A friend told her about Barely Used Pets. Even though we were 5-1/2 hours away, she arranged for a transport for us to get here so we could find new forever homes. I like children, but because of my size and energy level I am best with older children who like to play ball! I am already microchipped.

Please come and see me so we can run and play ball!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Bathsheba! She found her way to PAWS after being left behind when her former owners moved away. Bathsheba is a 5-year-old spayed torti and is so beautiful. She likes to play and she likes her alone time as well. She would love to find a home with a window to watch out, and one that would love her fur-ever and never leave her again. Come visit her at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

