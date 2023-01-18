Village effort seeks women who served in military

WEST LIBERTY – The Village of West Liberty is looking for women from Logan and Champaign counties who have served in the military that would be willing to share their stories and be recorded in a small group discussion.

These stories will be preserved for future generations. Interested individuals may contact the village at 937-465-2716 or email [email protected]

Organizers would like to set a date for recording these stories in February.

For the past year, the Village of West Liberty has been recording stories of veterans who received the Purple Heart Medal, served in Vietnam, during the Cold War and in the Middle East. These recordings may be found at www.mywestliberty.com.

