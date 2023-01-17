Posted on by

UHS Students of Month


Long

Long


Submitted photos

Bass


Submitted photos

The Urbana High School Students of the Month are freshmen Pryce Bass and Madilyn Long.

Long
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_UHS-SOM-Jan23-Madilyn-Long.jpgLong Submitted photos

Bass
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_UHS-SOM-Jan23-Pryce-Bass.jpgBass Submitted photos